Lady Cougars Compete in Jamboree Filled Weekend

The holiday weekend was not a time of rest for the Lady Cougars, as they headed into two a weekend filled with their first Jamboree games. On Friday November 24th, the Lady Cougars competed against Stratford High School and pulled out a win with a final score of 20-45. “Friday afternoon the ladies played together, executed, knocked down big shots, and attacked the basket well to get to the free-throw line,” Head Coach Perry Smalls said, “Although we shot 50% from the line we managed to win, but we cannot have that percentage when playing disciplined teams.” Some key players during the game included Shantasia Allen who scored the most points in the game, 14 points. Allen was followed by Scha’Mari Stephen (8pts), Michele’ Holmes (7pts), Omari Kirkland (5pts), Zy’Aire Johnson (4pts), Jadaya Hugie (3pts), Kari Edwards (2pts), and Ashley Bowman (2pts). Saturday, November 25th, the Lady Cougars competed against Battery Creek High School and were ultimately defeated with a final score of 37-24. Although the Cougars were defeated, several new ladies stepped into the spotlight and scored some of their first points of the season. Omari Kirkland scored the most points in the game, 8 points, which was an increase from her previous game, showing she is one to watch this season. Along with Kirkland was Scha’Mari Stephens who scored 6 points, and was also one of the top scorers in the first game of the season. Followed by Kari Edwards (5pts), Zy’Aire Johnson (3pts), Jade’ Frazier (1pt), and Shantasia Allen (1pt). According to Head Coach Perry Smalls, “We’re still making little mistakes and turning the ball over. As a team we’re still putting the pieces together but we have to continue to build our skills level and go hard in practice.” The Lady Cougar’s new Assistant Coach, Coach Chisolm summed up the Jamborees by saying, “Overall there is always room for improvement and we have to continue to compete in practice and trust the process.” Trusting the process and their team of coaches, the lady cougars will head to Ridgeland High School this Friday, December 1st to give it their all for hopefully another win.