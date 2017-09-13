Lady Cougar Tennis Team Wins First Region Match of the Season

Inclement weather caused another match for the CCHS Lady Cougar Tennis Team to be canceled. The Lady Cougars had to call their match against Wade Hampton High School early last week as lightening began to threaten the game. This week the Lady Cougars were set play two games, the first away match for the week was set to be at Woodland High School, however due to rain, that match had to also be postponed until a later date. However on Thursday, September 7th, the Lady Cougars were able to play their home match of the week. The match was set against Cane Bay High School and was also the first region match of the season. The Lady Cougars again dominated both single and doubles matches and ultimately defeated Cane Bay in their first region game. According to Coach Allyson Griffin, “All of the girls played great matches.” CCHS Lady Cougar Anni Crook had a particularly trying match, as her opponent had some unforeseen obstacles. “Anni Crook had the patience of a saint tonight,” Coach Griffin said.