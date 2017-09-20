The Lady Cougar Tennis Team Second Region Match

Due to Hurricane Irma and other inclement weather, the Lady Cougar Tennis team has certainly learned to be flexible this season. With their last match being almost a week ago, the team faced Fort Dorchester at their first away game of the week on Wednesday September 13th and ultimately brought home another win for the team. The last match the team was able to play was Thursday September 7th, which was against Cane Bay High School and was the first region match for the season. The Lady Cougars were also able to pull out a win for this. The final score against Fort Dorchester was 5-1 with Cami Crook, Alicia Roberson, Daryn Hooker, and Taylor Virden pulling out wins in both sets. Megan Dewitt and Matilyn Griffin also won in doubles in both sets they played. Anni Crook was defeated this week during her match however last week in her match against Cane Bay she showed excellent resilience. “Everyone played great tennis considering we were out for a few days due to the hurricane,” Coach Allyson Griffin said. The team travelled to Hilton Head on Thursday September 14th, to play in their second away match for the week and their second region game for the season against Hilton Head High School. The Lady Cougars were ultimately defeated but don’t count them out yet. The girls will travel to Berkely High School on Tuesday September 20th.