Lady Cougar Tennis Team Finishes 6-6 for the Season

This has been an exciting season for the Lady Cougar Tennis Team. At the end of their regular season the team finished with a 6-6 tie and are headed to the playoffs this week. On October 5th, the Lady Cougars played against Berkeley High School where they finished with a defeat 1-5. The Lady Cougars previously played Berkeley in mid September and were defeated in five out of the seven matches. Seniors Alicia Roberson and Daryn Hooker shined during that game, as Hooker won both sets and Roberson won two out of three sets. During the October 5th match against Berkeley it was Senior Daryn Hooker who was the only Lady Cougar to win both sets. Last week the Lady Cougars played Hilton Head High School at a home game where their six Seniors were recognized: Anni Crook, Cami Crook, Alicia Roberson, Daryn Hooker, Taylor Virden, and Mariah Risher. This was great game to finish their regular season on as the Lady Cougars finished the game in total domination 7-0. Senior Anni Crook won both sets with a 6-1 in each set. Seniors Daryn Hooker and Cami Crook defeated their opponents with 6-0 in both sets. Senior Alicia Roberson’s first match went 6-1 and her second 6-3 bringing her in with another win. Senior Taylor Virden finished her first set 6-0 and her second set 6-2 also ending in a win, while Senior Mariah Risher played doubles with Abigail Lee and finished their matches with a 7-5 and 6-1. Megan Dewitt and Madison Strickland also played doubles that night and defeated their appointments in the first match 6-0 and the second match was forfeited. As the Lady Cougars head into their playoffs, a reflection of the season proves that they have seen an equal number of defeats and wins. On Wednesday October 18th, the Lady Cougars traveled to Myrtle Beach High School and played in their first play off match. Senior Daryn Hooker was the only Lady Cougar to win their match against Myrtle Beach High School, bringing home a defeat 1-5. “All of the girls played really well,” Coach Allyson Griffin said, “I’m so proud of each and every one of them.”