The Lady Cougar Tennis Team is Dominating the Courts

On August 24th, the Lady Cougar Tennis Team, showed off their hard work as they dominated each match against Wade Hampton. This match was the first match of the season for the tennis team and was also played at Wade Hampton. The matches against Wade Hampton were set up for both singles and doubles players, and the Lady Cougars played each set with total domination over their opponents. According to Coach Allyson Griffin, “The girls played really well for the first match. A few nerves had to be worked out but they all played hard. Five of the seven players are seniors. We should have a great season. Most of the girls continued to play throughout the summer with the Junior Tennis League.” Thursday August 31st, was the second match, the first home match, for the Lady Cougars who were again faced up against Wade Hampton. Although the match began, inclement weather proved to be problem and the match was ultimately called due to lightening. Due to the weather, the game was postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. This week the Lady Cougar Tennis Team will travel to Woodland High School on Wednesday September 6th for their second away game of the season. The next home game will be on Thursday September 7th, where they will face off against Cane Bay High School. Come out and support these ladies as they face off in their first region matches of the season.

Colleton County High School Lady Cougars Tennis vs. Wade Hampton (08/24)

CCHS- Anni Crook (Won 1st & 2nd set)

CCHS- Cami Crook (Won 1st & 2nd set)

CCHS- Alicia Roberson (Won 1st & 2nd set)

CCHS- Daryn Hooker (Won 1st & 2nd set)

CCHS-Meagan Dewitt (Won 1st & 2nd set)

CCHS- (Doubles)Anni Crook & Alicia Roberson (Won set)

CCHS- (Doubles) Taylor Virden & Madison Strickland (Won 1st & 2nd set)