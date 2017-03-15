Lady Cougar Soccer

By Brian Benton

The season continues on for CCHS Lady Cougar Soccer. The JV and Varsity teams traveled to Battery Creek in Beaufort, SC on Monday, March 6th. The JV took the field first on the night. It would be a back and forth play in the first fifteen minutes of the half before Dorothy Dessoye slotted home a goal that was assisted by India Stokes. Shortly before the end of the first half, Sierra Obenaus struck a goal that was set up by Kaylee Reymil. The Cougar JV squad took a 2-0 lead into the half. Battery Creek JV would put a goal on the board starting out the second half, but would concede one to Jada Fisher giving the Cougar JV a 3-1 win.

The CCHS Varsity squad would lineup in the evening game against Battery Creek. He Cougars would pressure early, but wouldn’t find the net until the 29th minute when Heather Dowd streaked down the line with the ball and ripped a shot from just inside the goal box giving the CCHS a 1-0 lead. Dowd would follow up with another goal in the 35th minute when she banana kicked a corner directly into the net. Battery Creek found the net right before half cutting the lead to 2-1. In the 55th minute, Faith Allen would notch another goal for the Cougars putting the game away 3-1.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Lady Cougar Varsity team traveled south to Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School. The game started off slow, but in the 15th minute Heather Dowd got the Cougars on the board with a strike from the left side of the box. In the 21st minute, Amber Warren tallied the next goal from a phenomenal free kick from 35-yards out. Right before half, Caroline Duffy scored off a corner kick from Dowd giving CCHS a 3-0 lead at half. Four minutes into the second half, Dowd would convert a penalty kick to give the Cougars a 4-0 lead. Six minutes later Faith Allen would get her first of three goals on the night. Allen would tally two more, one by penalty kick and the other by nifty dribbling and strike past the RHHS goalie. CCHS took the match 7-0. The Cougar Varsity team is now 4-0 on the season.