Lady Cougar Soccer Starts Region Play

By Brian Benton

The Colleton County girl’s soccer team started region play this past week. The Cougars hosted Cane Bay on Tuesday night, March 14. The JV squad lined up against Cane Bay to start the night off. Cane Bay pressed hard in the first half scoring 3 including one off a penalty to give them the lead 3-0. In the second half, the girls fought hard, but could not find the net. The defense held strong in the second half holding Cane Bay to no goals, but to no avail the Cougars JV fell 3-0.

In the night cap game you found the two varsity squads squaring off. Cane Bay would find the net first in the match with a long shot over the Cougars keeper. A few minutes later, Cane Bay would score on a controversial call by the referee. In the 34th minute, the Cougars would strike back with a left-footed rip across the goal by Heather Dowd. Shortly after Dowd’s goal, the Cougars drew a penalty in the box. Faith Allen stepped up to the call and scored tying it 2-2 at the half. Allen would net her second goal in the 62st minute with a breakaway goal. Allen would record a hat trick on the night when she slotted home a corner kick from Dowd. The Cougar defense would be too much for Cane Bay in this hard battle, holding them scoreless in the second half giving the Cougars a 4-2 win.

Both squads traveled to Beaufort on Friday, March 17. The Jv got things kicking on the night taking on Beaufort High’s JV. Beaufort found the net first in the game before Sierra Obenaus netted one to bring it even. Beaufort JV would add two more to give them the victory, but was a hard fought game for the JV.

The Varsity squad would start the night out missing several players to either injury or other school obligations. Beaufort came out strong netting 5 in the first half. As the half was coming to a close, Heather Dowd ripped in a free kick from 25 yards out to cut the lead by one at half. Beaufort would add two more in the second half and take the win against the Lady Cougars 7-1. The Varsity squad is 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.