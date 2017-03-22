Lady Cougar Junior Varsity Softball Celebrates 3-0

By Amye Stivender

Colleton County High School Junior Varsity Softball team has had a lot to celebrate this week. With their third win officially in the books, these JV Lady Cougars have started the season off with a winning streak. On Tuesday night, the JV Lady Cougars Softball Team played Beaufort at home. With a close game leading into the third inning, the game was tied 11-11. In the third inning, the JV Lady Cougars were able to drive in three runs securing their win against Beaufort 14-11. On Thursday night, JV Lady Cougars were at it again when they faced Hilton Head at home. The JV Lady Cougars dominated Hilton Head by leading the first inning off with an 8 run lead and finishing out the game with a 15-0 win for JV Lady Cougars. “The girls played hard this week and we are looking forward to seeing their skills develop over the season,” said CCHS JV Softball Coach Tavara Edwards. The CCHS JV Lady Cougars will face Bamberg-Ehrhardt Monday March 20th at 5:00pm at home and on Tuesday March 21st at 5:00pm they will be headed to face Berkeley on an away game.