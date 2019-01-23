Kuehler awarded Magellan Grant for spring semester

Chelsea Kuehler, a sophomore in the Bachelor’s of Liberal Studies program with an emphasis in history and English at USC Salkehatchie has received a grant from the University of South Carolina’s Office of Undergraduate Research. This Magellan Grant will be used by Kuehler to discover “what’s in the basement” of the Bedon-Lucas House. In her grant application Kuehler listed two goals to her research which are first to discover, identify, and catalog artifacts in the basement of the Bedon-Lucas House and second to utilize the artifacts cataloged and produce an historical exhibit (or more) to increase awareness and education of the Bedon-Lucas House to our community.



Kuehler first moved to Colleton County in 2014 when her husband changed duty stations with the US Marine Corps. Their time with the Marine Corps came to an end in 2017 and having fallen in love with the people and close-knit community they decided to make Colleton County their permanent place of residence. Before they separated from the military she had this sense of urgency to enrich her life so she enrolled at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie. Her journey through school in obtaining her first degree has brought so much meaning to her life and has shown her new ways to pursue her passions.

Following her husband’s career from place to place granted them many opportunities they would not have otherwise had the chance to experience, but she decided it was now her time to get her career underway. “Moving around the US has taught me that history is important. Whether it is personal, family, local, or worldly, history is our roots to who we are as people, a county, and as a nation. Upon my arrival in Colleton County I became a member of CCHAPS, attended events, and volunteered when needed. This is where I first met my mentor, Dr. Sarah Miller. The amount of work, knowledge, dedication, and love Dr. Miller puts in to the history of this county is inspiring. I am still an active member of CCHAPS but now I am more hands on with the Society and volunteer regularly with community events. Dr. Miller has been a major influence in my learning to appreciate history and is why I am pursuing a major in history. I see the need to educate our community about our local history in hopes to inspire another person to help preserve the gem that is Colleton County,” said Kuehler.



As part of her grant not only will Kuehler be discovering what artifacts are in the basement, she will also sort them and group them together so others can find whole collections quickly. She will also be putting together numerous displays that the public will be able to come to the house and enjoy. She will have the Bedon-Lucas House open during the upcoming Rice Festival for folks to tour also. The CCHAPS Board is very excited about once again having a student take time to not only show an interest in local history but to want to help the society get more organized for future events. “This research will be invaluable to the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society. The care and documentation of the artifacts and exhibits for the house will be treasured by the Society. This is work that the CCHAPS Board has been hoping to accomplish for at least four years, but has not been able to find a volunteer willing to take on the project. As Historian of the Society, I can assure you that her work would be greatly valued,” said Miller on the work Kuehler will be doing this semester.