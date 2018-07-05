Koger signs with SC State University

Jaden Koger signed with South Carolina State University on Thursday, June 28th at Colleton County High School. Joining Koger was Shandell (mom), Jermaine Smalls (stepdad), Sherry Robinson (aunt), Amiyah Robinson (cousin), and Eden Koger (Jaden’s nephew). He plans on studying sports management.

CCHS Boys Track coach, Courtney Singleton said, “I saw the fire the week Koger came to practice, he started being a little bit more of a leader. I hope he goes to SC State and has that same fire and energy he had to push the younger guys we had on the track team. I am real excited for him and hope to see good things from him.”

“I look forward to running at State. I hope to make an impact as soon as I start there. I’m really excited about college and track. I hope to be a top rank freshman starting out,” said Koger. He also wants to be a walk on for SC State football.