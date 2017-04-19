Do You Know the Band of the Blue?

Name: Cassie Headden

Age: 18

School: Colleton County High School

Sport: Band of Blue

Position: Drum Major

Instruments Played: Saxophone, piano, bassoon, tenor saxophone.

For Colleton County High School Senior Cassie Headden, becoming a Drum Major for the Band of Blue was a long road paved with hard work and dedication. During her sixth grade year she joined the band and began playing the saxophone. “ I originally joined the band in the 6th grade because my cousin was in it,” according to Cassie, “but I stayed in it the following year because my parents really pushed me to continue.” Her parents, Alroy and Janis Headden, wanted her to continue her love for music however they were overjoyed once her passion progressed. Cassie was chosen her senior year to become one of three of the Band of Blue Drum Majors. A title that holds great pride, “When I was chosen to become a drum major it was exhilarating,” according to Cassie, “but it was not easy however I did enjoy the challenge.” Throughout her seven years in band Cassie has learned a variety of instruments and now in her senior year she has learned the art of directing and leading her fellow bandmates. Over her years in band, she has competed in numerous competitions that have taken her to other states including North Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana. This year’s trip to play in the Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans was one that Cassie says she will never forget. “This year’s trip was my most memorable because we got to play in a parade that not a lot of bands get to go to,” according to Cassie, “and I got to meet Flo Rida and see several famous musicians.” Her trip was filled with memories and when asked why she loved the band so much her answer was simply, “because we are all one big family.” She spent the trip with fellow Drum Majors, Holden Duffie and Miriam Yale, who have been in the band with Cassie for years. Their friendship has developed over the years and working with one another has created a lasting bond. “I enjoyed working with Holden and Miriam because we have always supported each other,” according to Cassie, “and we became best friends.” Although the band has become like family to her, Cassie attributes her success and support to her loving family. “My family has supported me and helped me through band,” according to Cassie, “they have been there for every game, performance, and have never missed a competition.” With her father, mother, brother, sister in law, sister, and brother in law routing her on for years this year was even more special as her fan base grew by one when her sister and brother in law welcomed her niece. On Senior Night at the Colleton County Cougar’s Football game Cassie’s entire family walked her out with a bittersweet joy of all the accomplishments she has made. As for her future, Cassie wants to continue with music and help in the band when she is able. “My advice to anyone who is just starting out is to never give up,” Cassie said, “always give it your all because it doesn’t matter if you don’t place at a competition, it matters that you give it your best.”