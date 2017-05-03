Do You Know the Band of Blue?

Name: Miriam Yale

Age: 17

School: Colleton County High School

Grade: Senior

Sport: Band of Blue

Position: Drum Major

Instruments Played: Trumpet

The dream of joining a marching band began at an early age for Colleton County High School Junior, Miriam Yale, who attributes her love for music to her family. “My dad was a trumpet player for Goose Creek Marching band,” Yale said, “and I’ve always looked up to him.” Yale’s father, Joseph Warren, and her mother, Janet Warren, are both musically inclined, “I come from a very musical family,” Yale said, “My dad plays trumpet and my mom plays the piano.” She began her musical journey her 6th grade year when she joined the Band of Blue and as she began her eleventh grade year she auditioned to become one of the three Drum Majors for the band. “I’ve always enjoyed music and band became like a family,” Yale said, “I grew to like band so why not lead the band and become the face.” As a junior Yale has the opportunity to audition her senior year to remain a Drum Major, an opportunity that Yale says she will take advantage of. Yale says that for her the most memorable parts of being in the band are the friendships but her drive is still her family. “My dad is my motivation,” Yale said. During her journey, Yale also accredits her band Director, “Mr. Finigan has helped my musicality,” Yale said, “I’m much further and he has always worked with me.” His guidance has helped Yale grow and develop into a leader which she notes is the most rewarding thing about being a Drum Major. “The most rewarding thing is seeing the excitement on the band’s face,” Yale said, “and knowing you did your best and they did their best.” Her influence with music doesn’t end at her Drum Major responsibilities as Yale’s musical inheritance continues to grow with her niece. “I also help my niece,” Yale said, “she plays the trumpet and next year she will be in the band with me.” Having a family member included in the band with friends she already considers like family is going to be an exciting moment for Yale, “I think having her in the band will make the band even greater.” With her senior year quickly approaching Yale has high aspirations for her future as her academic goals will partner with her musical goals. “I would love to attend Yale University,” Yale said, “and Major in Pre-Med and Minor in Music.” As for now Yale will continue her role as Drum Major and hopefully continue for a second year as Drum Major.