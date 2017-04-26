Do You Know the Band of Blue?

Name: Justin Pinckney

Age: 18

School: Colleton County High School

Grade: Senior

Sport: Band of Blue

Position: Tenor Drums

Senior tenor drum player, Justin Pinckney said he can still remember his parents taking him to parades as a child and the way the drums sounded as the bands marched by. That sound drew Pinckney in so much that during his sixth grade year he decided to join the Band of Blue and began playing the drums. “The sound of the drums attracted me,” according to Pinckney, “and I like a challenge.” His next seven years in the band would challenge Pinckney in ways he never expected. “I like competing because you never know what you’re going to face until you get there,” Pinckney said. As a senior his tenure in the band has taken to see places and meet people he never thought he would. Although the competitions and trips have brought Pinckney great joy, his greatest accomplishment through his music has been the positive impact it has others. “If I can make someone’s day then I feel better,” Pinckney said, “I like to see something positive.” During his senior trip to march in the Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans, Pinckney stood out from the crowd as a rare moment in the marching band was capture. Along the route of the parade Pinckney found several small children to walk up to and play a drum solo in front of and at one point allowed several children to hold his drum sticks and play the drum themselves. The moment was captured by a bystander and sent to the news. “I let the kids play on my drum,” Pinckney said, “as long as I was making a kid smile that’s all that mattered to me.” He also said, “this was a great experience that I wish I could do all over again and it is definitely something that will stick with me forever.” This journey has not been his to share alone, as Pinckney family has been able to share it with him. His younger brother, Hunter Pinckney, also plays in the band with him, “He’s an awesome trumpet player,” Pinckney said. Having a sibling in the band has also had a positive effect on Pinckney, “It feels good when everyone is on the same page and we’ve had a lot of family time.” Pinckney’s older sister was also a member of the Band of Blue and was the Drum Major her senior year. Pinckney has also been a volunteer Firefighter for Colleton County Fire Rescue for two years. With both his father and mother in law enforcement, there wasn’t a surprise when he became so involved in a public service department. “I enjoy it a lot,” Pinckney said, “and I couldn’t pick a better department.” As for future plans, Pinckney has applied to the College of Charleston where he plans to major in the Engineering and eventually further his education with a master’s degree.