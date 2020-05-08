Kittens need fostering in Colleton

“Let me be your new Mommy.”

Kittens are coming into the Colleton County Animal Shelter in big numbers, and shelter leaders are asking the public to help foster and adopt them.

Spring is a typical time of the year when the number of kittens coming into the county’s shelter starts to boom, according to shelter Director Laura Clark.

In 2019, between March and July, the Colleton County Animal Services and Shelter accepted 247 kittens. All of these kittens were under the age of 6 months old.

The shelter has 50 cages for kittens.

“…this influx of kittens ranging from those who need to be bottle-fed, those who come in with a mother and those who can eat on their own, create a great deal of stress on the staff and resources of the shelter,” said Clark. “Remarkably, for the past two years, the Animal Shelter has been able to save at least 75 percent of the kittens in their care.”

Clark said the remaining 25 percent of those kittens that couldn’t be saved were euthanized, mostly due to medical issues that they “could not overcome,” she said.

“This incredible save rate is due to the hard work of the staff at the shelter and the overwhelming support of the community,” she said. “Some people fostered, some people volunteered at the shelter to feed, clean, socialize and help medicate, some people sent food and supplies. Others shared kitten profiles to help them find homes.”

This year, Clark expects much of the same thing. She said the shelter is already gearing up to be at capacity with kittens being turned in. The shelter currently has about 20 kittens, as of Monday.

According to Clark, a part of the problem in the local spike of kitten numbers is because of a lack of cats being spayed and neutered. “There are a lot of people who will feed a neighborhood cat, but few who will get them spayed or neutered, or take care of their medical needs,” she said. “Many of the kittens the shelter accepts are brought in by the public,” she said.

“It is important to note that kittens should stay with their mother until they are 6-weeks-old when possible. People who find kittens younger than 4-weeks-old are asked to leave the kittens where they are if at all possible, so they can get the critical nurturing, nutrients and socialization that mother cats provide during that time.

How to foster a kitten

Any Colleton resident who is willing to foster a kitten from the Colleton County Animal Shelter will be provided with supplies that the kitten needs. Applications for volunteering at the shelter and fostering for the shelter can be found at https://www.colletoncounty.org/volunteer. Supporters who wish to help with needed supplies may find it easiest to use the Wish List sponsored by Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, said, Clark.

That supply list can be found at https://amzn.to/2KB8lrI.

“Kittens are placed for adoption or rescue when they are healthy and are at least 8 weeks old, have been spayed/neutered and received their vaccines and microchip,” she said. “The adoption fee for kittens and cats is $70. This fee helps the shelter to provide the best possible care for the pets in our custody.”

Anyone who needs to surrender a kitten to the shelter should call Animal Services at 843-893-2651. “We can help determine the best course of action for the situation,” said Clark.