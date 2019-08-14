Kids show off fashions from other cultures at library

The Colleton County Memorial Library’s Children’s Department held its annual kids’ fashion show last week, this time adding a new talent show twist to the event.

The Children’s Department is a section of the library that holds multiple events for Colleton children throughout the year. In the summertime, the department ramps up it’s programming, offering more events for children in the community, all designed to influence ongoing reading throughout the summer break from school. The fashion show began in 1997 when Children’s Department Librarian Shiela Kease walked a runway to show off clothing that was donated to her: that clothing was meant to be a part of her attire to wear while she was reading books to children.

Since then, the fashion show has become an annual event for local children.

Last week, the Aug. 7th event drew approximately 104 people. For the time since starting the show, she stepped down from directing it and handed over the reins to Pasqua Jones.

In her debut fashion show for the library, Jones incorporated a talent show into this year’s event. Anyone from the audience could stand up and share a talent: the talents included a 3-year-old who said his name correctly to a child who could sing. As part of the show, Jones also had children wear fashions from other cultures. Some children wore clothing to display their native Hindu or African cultures. Others wore clothing they had purchased while on vacation in other parts of the world. “She had a positive program that made everyone feel good about who they are,” said Kease.

The fashion show this year also featured a balloon archway and backdrops donated by La’Donna Heyward.