Kidnapped Child Found in Walterboro

Walterboro Police Department is involved in the arrest of a 51 year old, Walterboro woman accused of kidnapping an infant from Jacksonville, Florida several years ago. The Jacksonville police department is currently working with local authorities to return the abducted child to the child’s biological parents.

According to Jacksonville Police Department, DNA test taken on the child early this week match original hospital records. Stay tuned to The Colletonian for more information as this is breaking news.