Kickstart a new 30 day exercise plan

January is almost over and the second month of 2020 will be here before you know it. For those of you who made a New Year Resolution to start exercising or at least thought about starting a new exercise routine, this week’s article is for you. If you haven’t joined a gym yet, don’t stress, your home or the great outdoors is the perfect gym and the best part is it’s free. This article is filled with tips and a plan to help you get started. It will also be helpful for many of you who may have started exercising but are having trouble figuring out what exercises to do and how to build endurance.

Starting a new exercise routine is not easy for everyone, especially if you’re a beginner. First, you’ll need a few essential things to get started like a pair of sneakers and comfortable gym clothes that don’t restrict movement and allows you to move your body freely. Now that you’re dressed for your workout, you’ll need to find an open space where you can exercise safely. For example, you can find a place in our home like the bedroom, living room, den or outside on the porch or in the yard. Depending on the surface you’re exercising on, you may need a yoga mat, large towel or blanket for floor exercises.

Before starting any exercise routine, it is important to warm the body up. This prepares your body for the stress of exercising and it gets the blood flowing to help heat the muscles and joints. I suggest 3-5 mins. Warm-up by walking or actively moving your legs, doing standing knee lifts, swinging your arms, and twisting at the waist and hips from left to right. After warming up, you could follow with some light stretching to release muscle tension. Stretching before, during and after your workout will prevent pulled muscles and reduce soreness for a beginner. Hold each stretch of 10 to 20 seconds for maximum effectiveness. I recommend doing the bulk of your stretching at the end of your workout as part of your 5-10 min cooldown.

The cooldown is the less-strenuous exercise you do to cool your body down after the more intense part of your workout. For example, after a walk or jogging on a treadmill/outside, doing multiple exercise reps. Weight training or running you might walk slowly for a few minutes until your breathing and heart rate slow down then followed by stretching. A balanced exercise plan consists of cardio exercises, strength conditioning and flexibility training. They all don’t have to be done on the same day but should be rotated during the week for a balanced exercise plan. It’s also important to have a Rest Day between workouts to give your body a chance to recover. This is a “30 Day Kickstart” exercise plan by Max Pankow Fitness to help get you started. More exercise plans like this can be found on Pinterest or by searching the internet for beginners’ exercise or workout plans.