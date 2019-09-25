Keep Sowing

Reverend Tom Polk

Jones Swamp PH Church

Revtpolk@gmail.com

In Genesis 26, there is a famine in the Promised Land which should be the place of blessing. There are times when you can be right where God wants you to be and still experience some troubles. It’s not that hard times won’t come, but how will we respond to them when they do come? God tells Isaac to stay there and he would bless him. God can bless us in a bad economy, in a bad marriage, in a difficult ministry, or a trying workplace! Isaac stayed and there is a great blessing in obedience!

We often wonder why God is taking so long to fulfill his Word to us. The reason is because we take so long getting into the blessing position. God doesn’t release the blessing until we are in position to receive. Isaac sowed his seed in time of famine, with nothing to encourage him except the promise from God that He would bless him. People laughed at Isaac as they watched him sow and saw the dry conditions of ground. What happens next is certainly miraculous! There is no logical explanation for what was going on! Isaac harvests 100 times more than what he planted!

Don’t quit sowing your seed because of hard times since your seed can literally change your future. The seed you sow in hard times gets the attention of God and releases a special blessing! Growth is the product of resistance so if we never experienced resistance then we will never grow. We do not determine growth by what we avoid in life, but by what we overcome. Muscles only grow through pressure but not just pressure, but it takes resistance against pressure. Therefore, without challenges and tests it would be impossible to measure growth. The greatest revelation of your life is hiding in the greatest trial of your life.