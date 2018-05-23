Kayaker struck by rattle snake

Colleton County has had its first official rattlesnake bite of the year, with authorities adding that multiple other snake bites have also already been reported to officials.

The rattlesnake bite occurred on Saturday morning, when a kayaker from Anderson, SC was struck twice on his right hand by the snake.

The snake was about 18 inches long and had two buttons (rattlers) on its tail, according to county rescue officials.

The snake reportedly fell from a tree while the man was paddling down the Edisto River in Colleton County.

The exact location as to where the bite occurred is not known, as the victim was not able to speak when rescue officials came to his aid. However, the man was picked up by Colleton County Fire-

Rescue crews at a boat landing near Cannadys, off of Bobcat Lane, said Barry McRoy, CCFR director.

The man was then taken to Colleton Medical Center’s ER, where he was given anti-venom that the hospital had in stock.

“He was deteriorating quickly,” said McRoy, adding that the victims ability to breathe was severely impacted. The victim was then flown Sunday morning to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

McRoy says fire-rescue officials have already received several calls for help throughout the county this year for snake bites, but says this is the first rattlesnake bite that they are aware of. He warns residents to be cautious of snakes, adding that Colletons natural habitat is to be taken into consideration when thinking of a snakes natural habitat.