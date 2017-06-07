Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Senior Kappa Week

The Kappa Alpha Psi Walterboro Alumni Chapter celebrated National Senior Kappa week on May 15-19. National Senior Kappa Week is designed for chapter members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. to have at least one initiative during the week that is geared toward Senior Kappa’s and/or senior citizens in the community. This is a week set aside to perform a community service initiative for the benefit of senior citizens and to recognize Senior Kappa members. “The purpose of National Senior Kappa Week was to make a positive difference in the lives of our area senior citizens,” said Herman Bright.

This year for their National Senior Week initiative the Kappa Alpha Psi Walterboro Alumni Chapter visited the Colleton County Council on Aging Senior Centers at both Walterboro and Green Pond locations. Members of chapter met with Ms. Everlena Brown, Colleton County Council on Aging Director at each location where Brown introduced them to the senior clients and they spent the afternoon talking with and getting to know each client. In honor of National Senior Kappa Week, the chapter presented Brown with a separate donation check for each center. “The Meet and Greet time we spent together was very uplifting, inspiring and rewarding,” said Bright “Helping to spread kindness, joy and love that left an impact with our senior citizen groups and with senior kappa members,” he said.

During this week, the chapter also held a Morning Breakfast at Shoney’s to honor and recognize the Senior Kappa members in the Walterboro Chapter. Senior members were recognized for their longtime service to Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and their overwhelming commitment to community service and the brotherhood. “The week is intended for us to go beyond the call of duty to make a positive difference in the lives of senior citizens…and ours too,” says Bright.

Kappa Alpha Phi Walterboro Chapter has fourteen active members and is committed to community service in Colleton County. In addition to their community service, each year the chapter holds its Annual Kappa Scholarship Black and White Ball in March to raise scholarship money. Funds raised at the ball is used toward a scholarship to help a deserving student from the community attend college. This year’s 2017 Scholarship recipient is Tyree Malik Miller. Miller will be attending South Carolina State University and plan to major in Engineering Technology.