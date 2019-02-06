K-9 cop helps to find local veteran

Last week, a canine cop with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office helped to locate a veteran, who was safely found on the grounds of a local veterans-only skilled nursing facility.

On Jan. 29th, deputies responded to a report of a missing person at the Veterans Victory House nursing home in Walterboro. However, the situation actually began when a deputy was on routine patrol near Sidneys Road when he saw a man walking down the street, near Northside Elementary School, with a flashlight. The school is located near the Veterans Victory House.

When asked what he was doing, the man told the deputy that he was the security guard for the Veterans Victory House and that he was out looking for a resident, who they believed may have walked off of the property. The deputy then went to the nursing home and confirmed with officials at the home that a resident was missing. A supervisor at the nursing home told deputies that they believed the man was still inside the building, since no alarms were activated. However, they were searching the property and campus. Deputies responded with a K-9, and were able to find the missing man, who was hiding in a closet. The resident told deputies that he was hiding from the nurses. According to the incident report, the man is diagnosed with dementia. He was returned to his room. No other action was taken.

CDV arrest

Deputies responded to a criminal domestic violence attack over the weekend. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to house on Old Mars Landing, where the woman claimed to have been beaten by her husband. In that incident report, the woman said her husband threw her onto the bed, causing her to hit her head against the wall. He also hit her in the stomach. The man claims that she hit him “three times” in the face, before he grabbed his keys and left the scene. The woman called 911 once the man left the scene. The deputy filled out an incident report and told the woman to call 911 again if the man returned. He did, at which point he was arrested for criminal domestic violence.

Shots fired

On Jan. 30th, deputies were called to a house on Proctor Street near Walterboro for someone shooting a gun into the air and also threatening to shoot people. According to an incident report with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a man identified as “Bam” was shooting a gun several times in the air. Witnesses told deputies that the man then walked into their yard and threatened to kill people. Deputies found the suspect sitting in a car on the property. He denied having a gun and said he didn’t do anything wrong: the incident report also stated that the man was intoxicated. However, deputies noted seeing a 9-mm gun in the car next to the suspect. He was charged and arrested for pointing a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to that report, the suspect is a convicted felon and should not be in possession of a gun.

Faulty business claim

A Colleton County resident called the sheriff’s office last week to report that a 56-year-old business owner had taken her money during a roof repair and had not properly fixed the roof. The suspect is the alleged business owner of a roof-repair business in Colleton County. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a couple came to the sheriff’s office and filed a report, saying the suspect was hired to replace the roof of a house located in Colleton County. The suspect was supposed to remove all rotten wood from the roof and then install a new roof and shingles. The man was paid for $4,000 via cashier’s check for the roof. However, the suspect asked for an additional $2,000 before Thanksgiving. Now, several months later, the victims claim that the roof is not finished and that the suspect’s workers have “thrown” everything onto the ground, littering the property with shingles, tacs, nails and other debris. The suspect will not return the victims’ phone calls and has hung up on the victims several times. According to the complainants/victims, the suspect is also not returning to the house to finish the job. The victims were told how to proceed forward with Magistrate’s Court.