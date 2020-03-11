JV Cougars Baseball go 2-2 in tournament





The Colleton County High School Cougars JV Baseball team went 2-2 in the Inaugural Cougar Preseason JV Invitational this past weekend. The Cougar’s first game was against Oceanside, in which Oceanside won 3-0. Leading the way for the Cougars was Cameron Farnsworth, Michael Ortiz, and Trey Simmons, each recording one hit. CCHS Cougars Head JV Baseball Coach Jake Jacobs said, “We did some great things in this game, especially having not been on the field in over a week due to rain and field conditions. The guys were equally as amped to play. Defensively, we played well. I was proud of our effort and attitude threw out the game and was pleased with the style of play. We showed much improvement from last season.”

In the second game, the Cougars fell 1-17 to Beaufort. Leading the way in hits for the Cougars was Jabari Grant, Palmer Thomas, and Cohen Crosby. Grant also recorded a stolen base. Coach Jacobs added, “We played hard, but couldn’t overcome key mistakes that led to big innings. We learned from this game and started preparing for the rest of the tournament.”

On Saturday, the Cougars first faced Battery Creek. They defeated them 9-1. Gabe Wolf recorded the win for the Cougars on the mound pitching four innings, giving up one run on four hits and striking out five. Trey Simmons led the way at the plate with two hits, while Jabari Grant, Austin Kitler, Palmer Thomas, and Cohen Crosby each recorded one hit a piece. Thomas and Simmons both recorded doubles, while Grant and Simmons recorded two RBI, with Dustin Hadwin and Crosby adding in RBI’s as well. Hadwin also recorded two stolen bases, with Grant and Simmons stealing a base each for the Cougars. “I am very proud of the team during this game. We did not let a 1-17 defeat get inside our head and rebounded well,” said Coach Jacobs. “We were aggressive at the plate and attacked the baseball. We played fundamentally sound baseball and I could not be more impressed with the team after this game.”

The Cougars went on to face Hilton Head. The Cougars fell early in the top of the first by giving up five runs, but the rallied back to win 10-6. “This was a pivotal game for us. I was really proud of the way the team did not give up after being down early. I challenged them in the middle of the first to find a way to claw back. We picked up two quick runs in the bottom of the first and played solid defense to give us a chance at a comeback,” said Coach Jacobs. “The boys clawed their way back in the game and kept playing. They attacked pitches and were aggressive on the base paths. I was extremely proud of their will and they want to win.” Jabari Grant started the game off for the Cougars and earned a no-decision. Quarice Singleton came into relief Grant and picked up the win. Key hitters for the Cougars were Michael Ortiz, Dakota Dandridge, Cohen Crosby, and Trey Simmons. Coach Jacobs added, “I can’t say enough about this team and I am looking forward to what the season holds for us.”

The Cougars hosted Fort Dorchester Tuesday, but as of press deadline, we had not received results. The Cougars will be on the road Thursday to face Fort Dorchester at 6 pm. The Cougars will be back on the road Monday to face Battery Creek. Good luck, Cougars!