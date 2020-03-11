JV Boys CPA Soccer

The Colleton Prep War Hawks JV Boys Soccer team kicked off their season on the road Monday against an experienced Northwoods Academy. The War Hawks lost 0-4. A newcomer for the War Hawks, Sophomore Payton Sullivan, had a solid game in the midfield. “This was our first game of the season and it showed a little bit as we were somewhat rusty. This was Northwoods fourth game of the season and that was the biggest factor,” said CPA War Hawk JV Boys Head Soccer Coach Packy Burke.

The War Hawks will play Northwoods again Thursday at Wildfire fields at 5:30 pm. Coach Burke added, “We are hoping for a different outcome.” Come out and support these young guys!