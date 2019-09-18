Just Keep the Faith

Pastor Craig Crosby

Refuge Church

I’m at that place where without faith, I’m sure to fall apart. The enemy has thrown countless flaming arrows my way. My heart is leaking from all the holes created over time. Still I’m fighting with all I’ve got within me. Most importantly God is fighting for me.

Even as a pastor, I have to apply every truth I ever preach. So many times in life faith is all you’ve got. You can be trying with all your might to make all the right decisions. You can be reading your bible and praying around the clock. Still the storm you’re facing shows no sign of going away.

It’s in these defining seasons our faith is tested to the max. Will you still trust God fully when faith is all you’ve got? When everything feels so uncertain and even hopeless in your eyes. Will you let God be your certainty and hope?

Is faith truly real if it can’t remain when our flesh gives way? Is faith truly real if we abandoned our beliefs as soon as things don’t go our way? We can’t deny that it’s in the most difficult times that our faith either takes flight or a total nose dive.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been facing the biggest tests of my life lately. I’m learning how to trust God even when I can’t see beyond the moment. I’m learning how to trust God even when I don’t feel like it. I’m learning how to trust God even when the waiting for breakthrough feels like it’s taking forever.

This, I know for sure my friends. Faith is not a small word. It’s an all or nothing decision to believe God knows what is best. Faith is not just words. It’s choosing every day to let go and let God have His way in your life. Keeping the faith makes the difference between dreams only discussed and dreams realized.

This world is full of nonstop trials. As soon as you get past this trial, another is sure to follow. So we must find a way to trust God with the struggle and even through the struggle. We can’t endure these things ourselves. But, with God all things are possible.

“You don’t have enough faith,” Jesus told them. “I tell you the truth, if you had faith even as small as a mustard seed, you could say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it would move. Nothing would be impossible.” Matthew 17:20

