Just Hold On

Charles Skinner

Charles Skinner

Harvest Church of Walterboro



As we read the opening chapter of the book of Ruth, we meet Naomi, Orpha, and Ruth, and their husbands. We learn that all three husbands die and things are pretty bleak for the three widows. After Naomi urges Orpha and Ruth to leave and return to their mothers, Orpha does. However, Ruth remains with Naomi and makes the statement we find in Ruth 1:16-17 “And Ruth said, Intreat me not to leave thee, or to return from following after thee: for whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God: Where thou diest, will I die, and there will I be buried: the Lord do so to me, and more also, if ought but death part thee and me.” Although things looked helpless, Ruth pledged to remain with Naomi regardless.

If you know the story, then you know that it doesn’t end in such a dismal state for the two widows, but instead we find that, while in Judah, God arranged a marvelous plan for a man named Boaz to take Ruth as his wife, give her a child, and provide for Naomi and her. As it turns out, Boaz was suited as a “kinsman-redeemer” to take her as his wife. According to God’s word, it just so happened that Boaz was a relative to Ruth’s husband who had passed away; thus, he was fitted to marry her and continue his lineage. Consequently, even amid Ruth and Naomi’s poor suffering, God still had a plan to take care of them. God sees and honors Ruth’s faithfulness. In the end, reading in the lineage of Jesus, found in Matthew 1:5, the child who was given by God to Boaz and Ruth was not only an ancestor to King David but also of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Now I’d like to give some encouragement to whoever is reading this devotional. God sees and knows how rough things are right now for you. I want to let you know God sees what you’re going through. Things will get better, I promise. Just keep holding on a little bit longer. You may feel like nobody cares. You’re wrong, stop denying it. I care, otherwise, I wouldn’t be writing this word of encouragement. Even more than that, Jesus cares. If there’s one word that I’d like to deliver to every troubled soul in the world today personally, this is it: Somebody loves you more than you’ll ever know. That somebody is Jesus Christ. You’re not alone. Please keep holding on to His hand.

