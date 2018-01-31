Just Hold On a Little Longer

By Charles Skinner

Have you ever felt like just giving up? Maybe you’ve prayed and prayed for something but it just seems like God doesn’t hear you, you see no results from all your prayers, and the heavens seem like brass. Or maybe the odds of what you’re praying for, or those coming against you, just seem overwhelming and it doesn’t look like there is any way to overcome.

I’m here to tell you today that God hears you, he cares, There may be reasons why He isn’t answering when you think that he should. It’s not our timing that counts, but God’s. He is working behind the scenes so that all things will work together. It’s like putting something together. You know what the finished project is supposed to be, and you have instructions telling you how to put it together, You know that you don’t have the finished project the time you start working on it, but you must go step by step. This is the same way it is with the Lord. He has things which must occur, things which he needs to put in order, so that the final product, your answered prayer, can be granted.

Another reason your prayers may be hindered is found in Daniel. Then said he unto me, Fear not, Daniel: for from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand, and to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words.13 But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: but, lo, Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia. (Daniel 10:12-13) Here the angel revealed to Daniel that it had not been an easy time for him. He had been hindered for three weeks from completing his mission to reach Daniel. The hindrance had come from “the prince of the kingdom of Persia”and he had been unable to proceed until Michael “one of the chief princes,” had come to help him. He had therefore remained trapped in the presence of the “kings of Persia” until that assistance was given to him.

Those who are the children of God have this assurance, And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us: (1 John 5:14) Believe God and take Him at his word. You never know how close you are to having your prayers answered. It might just be the very next time you go on your knees to pray.

Let me give two examples for your encouragement before closing of God answering prayers. Hezekiah was facing the Assyrian army, the most victorious army of the day. In the natural there was no for victory until Hezekiah went to his knees. In one night, God destroyed the 185,000 strong Assyrian army without Hezekiah having to do a thing. There is no prayer need, no matter how impossible it may seem, for which God does not have the answer. Never doubt and God’s ability to answer prayers. I once heard the saying PUSH- Pray Until Something Happens.

The second example has to do with a friend of mine. She prayed 18 years for God to save her husband. They now faithfully serve God together. Never stop praying because you don’t know how close you are to the answer.

In the words of the song Help Is On the Way:

Just hold on a little longer, help is on the way

A brighter day is coming, for those who believe and pray

Help won’t help tomorrow, if you give up today

Just hold on a little longer, help is on the way