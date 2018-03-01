Junior Lady Cougars begin the season

The Junior Lady Cougars of Colleton County Middle School held the CCMS Go Yard Tournament this past weekend at the Colleton County Recreation Complex to kick off their softball season. The tournament started on Friday afternoon with a round robin.

Starting on the mound for the Junior Lady Cougars was seventh grader Jewel Chambers. Coach Wright said, “Chambers did really well to start off the season. We had a few hits that game but not enough to bring home the win against Berkley.”

The Junior Lady Cougars started back off early Saturday morning against North District. Makayla Voss, a seventh grader at CCMS, was the pitcher of the day throwing 90 pitches. Voss pitched a good game with the defense backing her up. The Cougars were hot on the bats having 14 hits in five innings. Makayla Chisolm, a seventh grader, lead the team with 3 hits and a homerun. Several other players had great hits including: L. Catterton, M. Pellum, M. Voss, J. Pinckney, C. Williams, P. Taylor and J. Chambers.

The Cougars finished off the tournament against Berkley with Lana Catterton, a seventh grader, starting on the mound. Catterton had a great first inning with her getting the first three outs herself. She was relieved by Voss coming in to finish the game. Coach Wright said, “We struggled a little with our bats and could not fight back to get the win. I am very proud of my girls. They came out and showed great promise for this softball season. We now know what areas need more work and will start on those this week at practice.”

Please come out and support the Junior Lady Cougars of CCMS as they kickoff their regular season at home on March 5th at 5:30 at the Recreation Complex.