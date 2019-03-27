Jr. Lady Cougars Win One and Lose One

On March 18th, Colleton County Middle School Jr. Lady Cougars lost to Colleton Prep, 0 to 3. Despite them loosing, the girls are coming together very well. CCMS Jr. Lady Cougar Soccer Head Coach Ashley Whaley said, “We were able to make some runs on the goal, but were not able to get enough shots off. Our girls did a good job of covering the middle of the field, which made it harder for our opponent to get it up the middle. Not the outcome I wanted, but we are getting better.” Impact players were: Hailey Craven-doing a good job of getting the ball up the field; Jenna Cox, Jana Matthews, Kimberly Hernandez and Allison Alexander (the back defensive line)- for getting some good stops on defense and getting the ball back up the field.

The Jr. Lady Cougars hosted Hardeeville-Ridgeland, on March 20th and beat them, 1 to 0. “I am so proud of these girls. Each game these girls have given it their all and their hard work paid off with a win,” added Coach Whaley. Impact players were: Hannah Bunton on scoring the winning goal with assists from Jeana Matthews; Nikki Carnesolta had a shutout.

The Jr. Lady Cougars were to host Royal Oaks Academy on Monday, but Royal Oaks Academy had a scheduling conflict. They were on the road Wednesday, to face HE McCracken at 5:30 pm, but as of press deadline we had not received any results.