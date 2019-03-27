Jr. Lady Cougars Softball With Three Straight Wins

On March 14th, the Colleton County Middle School Jr. Lady Cougars hosted Carver-Edisto. Christasia Holmes threw a well-pitched game for the Jr. Lady Cougars, allowing no hits and beating Carver-Edisto 15 to 0. Holmes and Haylee Nelson both had multiple hits. The Jr. Lady Cougars also stole 18 bases during the game, as five players stole more than one, but Rosie Temple led the way with three. CCMS Jr. Lady Cougar Head Softball Coach said Janice Wright said, “The girls are starting to come together as a whole. There is still room for improvement, but this win was what we needed to build their confidence.”

The Jr. Lady Cougars defeated North District, on March 18th, on their home turf 20 to 5. They took the lead in the first inning, but took it for good in the second inning, by scoring eight more runs. Maggie Kennedy doubled on the first pitch at bat, Holmes singled on 2-0 count, Rylie Adona got a single on first pitch, Temple was struck by a pitch and Jessica Nelson, Briana Ohmar and Khimya Mosley got a walk all scoring one run. Nelson led things off in the pitcher’s mound. She went one and two-third innings allowing five runs on three hits and striking out three. Coach Wright added, “I am very pleased at how the girls played tonight. They were confident on the bats as well as defense.”

On Monday, the Jr. Lady Cougars defeated Craver-Edisto in the seventh inning, 12 to 11. Moneisha Jenkins and Holmes had multiple hits with a home run each. Temple also contributed multiple hits. The game was tied going in the seventh and Ramiyah Haynes singled on a 0-1 count scoring the winning run for the Jr. Lady Cougars. Nelson went seven innings on the mound for the Jr. Lady Cougars, allowing 11 runs on 16 hits and striking out three. “The girls had winning on their mind and that is what they did. Temple was on fire holding down first base making some awesome plays. Nelson held down the catchers spot and Nelson stayed strong on the mound. All the girls played tonight and they delivered a hard fight to win. I am very pleased at how they are coming together as a team,” said Coach Wright.

The Jr. Lady Cougars were on the road Wednesday, to face North District, but as of press deadline, we had not received results. They will be at home, Tuesday, April 2nd, to face Colleton Prep at 5:00 pm and again, Thursday, April 4th, to face Berkeley Middle at 5:30 pm at Colleton County Parks and Recreation Center. Come out and support the Jr. Lady Cougars!