Jr Cougars Volleyball going strong

The Colleton County Middle School Jr Cougar Volleyball team traveled to Hardeeville-Ridgeland on Tuesday, September 17th to play their second match of the season. The girls played well and won the match 25-13, 25-7 and 25-5. CCMS Jr Cougar Assistant Volleyball Coach Katherine Edmondson said, “The team is off to a really strong start! They have been working hard in practice, and it is paying off in the games.”

On Wednesday, the Jr Cougars took on North District at home. The girls started slow but came on strong to take the match to five games. It was a fight to the end. The Jr Cougars lost the first two games 25-18 and 25-16. They came back and won the next two 25-19 and 25-20. The fifth game was the nail bitter about determining a winner. The Jr Cougars gave it their all until the last whistle in the fifth game but ended up losing 15-13. Coach Edmondson added, “I am excited to see how our hard work pays off the rest of the season.”

This week the Jr Cougars had two away games. On Monday they faced Harleyville-Ridgeville and Wednesday they faced St George Middle.