Jr Cougars Fall Short To North District

The Colleton County Middle School Jr Cougar softball team was on the wrong end March 27th getting defeated by North District Wolverines 16 to 17. In the bottom of the seventh, the Wolverines trailed 15 to 16 when Wolverines player, Freeman, singled on the first pitch at bat and scored two runs for them to win the game.

The Jr Cougars trailed by seven runs in the first inning, but they were not giving up. The Jr Cougar scored 12 runs in their failed comeback on a double by Ramiyah Haynes, a triple by Maggie Kennedy, and a single a piece by Rosie Temple, Haylee Nelson and Christasia Holmes in the second. Nelson got a single in the fourth with Holmes adding a double. Temple also got a double in the fifth and Rylie Adona with a single. In the sixth inning, the Jr Cougars evened thing up against the Wolverines with a stolen base by Holmes and another single by Adona. Barnett also contributed with a single.

Jessica Nelson started on the rubber for the Jr Cougars. She allowed two hits and six runs. Holmes came in to relieve Nelson and threw six and third innings. CCMS Head Softball Coach Janice Wright said, “The girls played a good game, but some minor errors in the seventh inning played a big factor.”

The Jr Cougar were scheduled to play Colleton Prep on Tuesday if the weather was permitting. They will host Berkley Middle School Thursday at 5:30 pm at Colleton County Recreation Center. Come out and support these young ladies!