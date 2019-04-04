Jr Cougars Boys Soccer Team Coming Together

The Colleton County Middle School Jr Cougars Boys Soccer team are showing improvement despite their loss to H.E. McCracken on Wednesday, March 27th, 1 to 3. “Our players have continued to develop and the team has really started to play like a unit in the game,” said CCMS Jr Cougar Boys Head Soccer Coach Samuel Heery. The Jr Cougars got down 3 to 0, but they kept the pressure on late in the game. Jr Cougar, Kenji Yates, played a great game and drew a penalty kick, which Colson Varnadoe handled nicely.

Jr Cougars traveled to Beaufort Academy on Monday which was by far one of their best performances of the season even though they lost 1 to 2. Coach Heery said, “After falling to Beaufort Academy 0 to 5 at the beginning of the season, we lost a very close game. Our defensive line played an excellent game, stopping a bunch of attacks and defending corner kicks by the other team.” After being down 0 to 1 in the first half, the Jr Cougars out with a lot of energy and Raleigh Obenaus scored a goal to tie the game 1 to 1. “We played well for the rest of the second half, coming close to scoring a couple of other times,” added Coach Heery. With three minutes left, the Jr Cougars had a defensive lapse and allowed a goal, which ended up deciding the game.

The Jr Cougars hosted Hardeeville-Ridgeland on Wednesday at 6:30 pm, but as of press deadline, we had not received any results. Come out and support these young boys as they continue to come together.