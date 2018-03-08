Jonesville community walks for awareness

The month of February is dedicated to Heart Disease Awareness. On February 28, family and friends joined together at Uncle Pop’s Place on Johnsonville Road in Smoaks to bring awareness to Heart Disease. The group walked areound the ball field. “It was a positive thing to happen in a small community,” said Patricia Salley. “I hope that next year we have an even larger crowd,” she said. Salley wants to encourage other small communities to join in and take a stand against this disease that threatens so many.