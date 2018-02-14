Job Shadowing at Colleton County Schools

National Groundhog Job Shadow Day is a yearly student activity which took place this year on Friday, February 2. Students at Colleton County High School were encouraged to shadow in their career cluster area which coincides with their Individual Graduation Plan. Job shadowing prepares a student for his or her future career giving them a first-hand idea of what the expectations are in the workplace. As students job shadowed in their career cluster, they were to learn more about work ethics, such as honesty and commitment in the workplace, being prepared, being punctual, maintaining confidentiality, and many others.

The next date to Job Shadow at CCHS is on Monday, February 19, 2018, and the students may see their grade level Career Facilitator to obtain the necessary forms. The Career Facilitators monitor the job shadow activity through phone calls and job site visits to ensure accountability.

Alexa James who job shadowed Barbara Jones, the Owner, of Kotton Pikkin Alterations which is located on Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC. Alexa’s career cluster is Marketing so she learned how Ms. Jones operates her business on a daily basis. Alexa realizes how much effort she will have to put into becoming an Entrepreneur to operate her business in the future.

Taylor Fussell job shadowed Jennifer Bunton, Music Teacher at Northside Elementary School. Taylor’s career cluster is in Education and Training. Taylor was able to identify that different children have different needs. And it helped her realize that being a music teacher is more than just teaching music. While shadowing Ms. Bunton, Taylor engaged in teaching the songs, “Apple Love” and “Pizza Love”, and the students loved both songs!

Aspen Keen job shadowed Laura Clark of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, Walterboro, SC where she engaged in taking care of the animals that are in the shelter. Aspen realizes that people really need to have their cats sprayed and neutered because there are 47 kittens waiting to be adopted in the shelter. Aspen also realizes that she needs to take more classes in the veterinary field and law classes to work in this career cluster.