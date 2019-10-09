Jesus, Use Me!

Reverend Tom Polk

Jones Swamp PH Church

Most people are not being used by God because they do not believe that they can be used by God. Many of us have personal characteristics that may make us feel that we cannot be used of God effectively. However, God can take that thing that we consider to be a weakness and can use us anyway. In fact, it is often our very weakness that is the open door for God. In our strength, we are usually too proud to be of any use to God but it is through our weakness that gives God access. It is in the humble and imperfect things about us where God can magnify his power.

In Exodus 3, Moses spends 40 years as a shepherd in the Midian desert. Do you wonder if he mediated during those lonely days and nights about when will things change? God calls him while he is waiting but working since Moses was busy taking care of his father-in-law’s sheep. God calls you while you are working. Gideon was threshing grain, David was caring for sheep, and Elisha was plowing the field. Four of the apostles were fishing and Matthew was collecting taxes. God has nothing good to say about laziness! God uses those who are willing to be used so maybe the most important spiritual gift is the gift of availability.

God doesn’t call the qualified but God qualifies the called! God can help you overcome the mistakes you have made, and even use them to help others. Just allow Him to use you! God can use you, no matter your age. When you allow God to work with you and through you the possibilities are limitless. Most of the best work is not just something you do in church, it’s something you do in your everyday life. Anytime you use the abilities that God has given you to help other people then that’s your ministry. Your job can be your ministry if you are doing it because you love God. Can you say, if you can use anything, Lord, you can use me!