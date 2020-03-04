Jesus is Omnipotent

Charles Skinner

Harvest Church of Walterboro

This month marked 40 years that Geri and I have lived in this house. The first few months here were extremely cold as the house was in need of a lot of repairs and we could literally sit in the living room and watch the curtains move from the wind blowing outside. Initially, I wasn’t a carpenter, having been a college student until just a couple of years prior to moving here, but one thing I learned over and over, I had to either learn to do carpentry or freeze, and in order to do carpentry work, I had to have the materials, not just the boards, but also nails, screws, construction tools, etc. Through the years this house has turned into a beautiful, comfortable, and cozy piece of paradise on earth. Recalling this, I found it interesting to consider how our Lord handled situations when things were needed.

Let me give you an example. In Matthew 17:24 we read, “And when they were come to Capernaum, they that received tribute money came to Peter, and said, Doth not your master pay tribute?” How did Jesus respond to being asked this question? The answer is in Matthew 17:27, “Notwithstanding, lest we should offend them, go thou to the sea, and cast an hook, and take up the fish that first cometh up; and when thou hast opened his mouth, thou shalt find a piece of money: that take, and give unto them for me and thee.” This is an example of the omnipotence (all-powerfulness) of our Lord.

Luke 19:1-10 is another case in which Jesus produced for a need. Evidently Zacchaeus was short in stature for as we read, we find that, “he sought to see Jesus who he was; and could not for the press, because he was little of stature. And he ran before, and climbed up into a sycomore tree to see him: for he was to pass that way.” This demonstrates that not only is Jesus omnipotent, but omniscient for He knew that one day Zacchaeus would need that sycomore tree and had a seed planted so that the tree would be not only there, but of proper height to give Zacchaeus the vantage point he needed to see Jesus as he passed by.

Let’s look at another example. In Matthew 8:23-27 we read the story of how He calmed a storm that frightened His disciples. “And when he was entered into a ship, his disciples followed him. And, behold, there arose a great tempest in the sea, insomuch that the ship was covered with the waves: but he was asleep. And his disciples came to him, and awoke him, saying, Lord, save us: we perish. And he saith unto them, Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith? Then he arose, and rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was a great calm. But the men marvelled, saying, What manner of man is this, that even the winds and the sea obey him!”

No matter what the circumstances are which you face, or what the need may be that you have, Jesus knows, cares, and can provide. Turn to Him, trust Him, and call upon Him in your time of need.

Charles Skinner is Associate Pastor of Harvest Church of Walterboro