Jericho United Methodist Church Community Food Bank Event

On Saturday, January 13, 2017 at 9:00 AM Jericho UMC hosted their “First Community Food Bank Day” of The Family Ministry. With support from The Lowcountry Food Bank, volunteers, and members of Jericho UMC, over One Hundred families were served during this Humanitarian Event. According to, Vickie Lynn Jennings coordinator, and Rev. LaTonya M. Dash the church was pleased to have an event such as this and look forward to having more in the future.

Being that it was an extremely cold day outside, you could find persons bundled up with gloves, hats, and scarves. In the frigid temperature, we felt the warmth of Christ on the inside. Persons had the opportunity to enjoy lite refreshments.

Even though the town of Cottageville and the surrounding area is growing, some parts still remain as a remote area for citizens. The elderly, persons on fixed and low income, and the disable still have to travel a distance to the city to gain access to fresh fruits, vegetables and other food items. We have been called to be a beacon of light and support for our community.

The day’s event ran from 9:00 AM until 12:00 noon with a variety of food to share. At Jericho, we are taught we enter to worship and leave building through the doors to serve. This is just one of many ways that we have chosen to help meet the needs and serve in our community. It is our vision that someday we will house our very own Food Bank.

Jericho’s next Lowcountry Food Bank Event will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:00 AM. We are expecting God to move mightily once again. We have several other Community events scheduled at Jericho for 2018, so Cottageville and the surrounding area keep your eyes and ears open.