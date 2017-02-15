Jeremiah Howell Reflects on Accomplishments

By Herb Bailey

Walterboro’s own ten-year-old Jeremiah Howell kicked his way through the Elks Soccer shootouts and has the hardware to show it. It started in Walterboro and ended at the Southeast regional with him winning four shootouts.

The South Carolina Elks Association State Soccer Shoot Chairman Tim Anderson said of his accomplishment, “As far as Jeremiah goes and his participation in the Elks soccer shoot obviously he has excelled as he came in first in the local, district, state and regional competitions. He was near perfect in the region only missing one goal. At his age, we have five goals that get progressively smaller and the kids get three shots per goal for points. It sounds easy but it is not as easy as it looks as it definitely takes some skill and Jeremiah has the skill. If Jeremiah continues to compete in our competition every year he will be at the top more than likely each year. Something should be said for his mom as well. All this would not be possible for him unless his mom was committed to seeing where he gets where he needs to participate. So I guess in that respect it’s a team effort with mom and son and they make a great team.”

Jeremiah’s mom Sandra Crosby Howell said, “I wasn’t even sure he was going to do the first shootout in Walterboro. I was helping out in the concession stand and it was getting dark. I am glad he did and to see what Jeremiah accomplished. I always tell him to remain humble.” As for Jeremiah, there was a strategy in shooting at the goals during the shootout. Jeremiah said, “I use my toes not the side of my foot. I am happy to have won the trophies and think I’ll be back next year.”