Jeff Corwin Headlines 2019 SE Wildlife Expo

The countdown is on for the 2019 edition of the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, better known as SEWE. It’s no accident that this weekend for wildlife lovers also falls on Valentine’s Day weekend, providing a good reason to take your sweetie to SEWE. Television show host Jeff Corwin will anchor the daily live animal shows at the Gaillard Center, providing interaction and education for SEWE patrons. The artwork at SEWE this year returns to its roots with a Southern outdoors theme, including the 2019 featured print depicting a covey of quail flushing in front of a Boykin Spaniel.

For the last few years the S.C. Junior duck stamp contest winners have been announced just before SEWE, and then going on display downtown. New for 2019, this year’s S.C. Junior duck stamp competition will take place later in the calendar year. Also new for 2019 is the YETI coolers wildlife scenery auction, where two of the most popular SEWE artists paint a one-of-a-kind wildlife scene and then auction it off for conservation. Artists Ryan Kirby and Chad Poppleton attend SEWE regularly and both have an active presence on their respective Facebook pages.

There are five venues at the SE Wildlife Expo but the most popular is Brittlebank Park along the Ashley River. The exhibitors on site tend to celebrate the sporting lifestyle that Lowcountry outdoorsmen cherish, and to have so many quality vendors in one place is truly rare. Food options, live music, sheep herding and dock dogs all take place at Brittlebank and new for 2019 the SEWE staff is expanding their footprint to include a larger section for family fun. General admission tickets admit you to any of the venues, and they can be purchased for any single day, or a three-day pass option is available.

All exhibits open at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14 but early risers can go to SEWE’s Intro to Archery that begins at 9 a.m. at John’s Island County Park. The Thrill of The Hunt is one of SEWE’s themes in 2019, and this new event invites archery enthusiasts to test their skills at the 3-D course featuring 20-targets shaped like wild boar, deer and turkey. Other tests of outdoor skills taking place on Friday downtown at SEWE is the cast-net throwing workshop at Brittlebank and the fly-fishing demo in Marion Square.

The Birds of Prey one-hour flight demonstration at Marion Square begins at 11 a.m. on Friday and continues twice daily during SEWE weekend. Viewing the raptors in flight is a unique experience and whether you are a SEWE first-timer or and old-timer I can recommend this because of the stunning beauty of the birds, and because no two shows are ever alike. New for 2019, the brand new Hotel Bennett at Marion Square will host the inaugural Fashion For Feathers luncheon, raising awareness about the Audubon Society. TV show Top Chef alum Michael Sichel is scheduled to prepare the culinary offerings.

If hawks aren’t your thing, crawl on over to the Orianne Society’s booth to learn about reptiles and amphibians. See the Eastern indigo snake, and the gopher tortoise up close, while the staff relates the importance of these species to the Southeastern ecosystem. A weekend of chef demonstrations kicks off at 11 a.m. on Friday when S.C. Agriculture Chairman Hugh Weathers promotes local products from the Certified South Carolina grown program. Another highlight on the Friday schedule is the 2 p.m. demo by barbecue master Rodney Scott, sharing secrets from his favorite pork dishes. Eating some BBQ at SEWE is always a good idea.

Informative lectures on sporting and wildlife art history are offered each day at the Gibbes Museum of Art, complete with a box lunch. The Cocktails and Conservation series at the Garden and Gun offices continues in 2019 with lectures on the history of sporting landscapes with Ducks Unlimited and the joys of birdwatching. Check the website at SEWE.com to investigate which lectures require an extra ticket and which ones are complimentary with a daily admission ticket.

Parking and traffic congestion in downtown Charleston during SEWE makes the shuttle bus service a smart idea in order to move quickly from venue to venue. With so many events, artists and vendors there is no better way to experience SEWE than to show up early one day and just blend in and go with the flow. The daily hustle and flow is influenced by weather, attendance, and popularity such as the Sunday finals of the Dock Docks jump competition. Fabulous weather in 2018 helped SEWE to set records, and ticket sales for 2019 are robust, so make plans to join the flock in pursuit of the outdoors lifestyle.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com