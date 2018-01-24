Jazzin’ it up at the library

The 1920’s Harlem Renaissance is coming alive for children in Colleton County as part of a special series on black history and culture.

The Colleton County Children’s Library is hosting a special 1920-themed event on January 25. The event will last from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be held inside the Children’s Room of the Walterboro library. During the event, there will be interactive stations set up so that children can learn about the era in American history known as the Harlem Renaissance. The event will feature presentations on the Great Migration; Langston Hughes; literature and poetry from the 1920’s time period; jazz music; Duke Ellington and The Cotton Club; gospel music; visual arts and the works of Lawrence Jacob; and science from that era.

There will also be a costume contest for both children and adults, according to Sheila Keaise, children’s librarian.

The event is one of three large showcases for the public that is being featured at the library during the months of January, February and March.

On February 15th, the library is hosting a special art series dedicated to Harriet Tubman. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room, “Harriet Heard the Sound” will feature artwork that talks about how the African American leader helped to free 750 slaves in the Raid at Combahee Ferry. The event is “geared toward engaging children,” according to information provided by Keaise.

Lastly, on March 3, the Children’s Library is presenting the “Bright Star Children’s Theater.” The one-hour show is a narrative of the life of Frederick Douglas, an African American slave who focused on education after he became a freed man.

The events are all a part of the library’s Black History series.