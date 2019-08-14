Jasmine Pinckney performs for Green Pond Community Senior Center

On August 1, Jasmine Pinckney shared her musical talents with the seniors at Green Pond Community Senior Center. This is Pinckney’s second time performing for the seniors. She was introduced to Isabelle Jones, Green Pond Senior Center Site Supervisor through her aunt, Sheila Ellis. Jones then coordinate Pinckney’s visit and performance for the seniors. “Pinckney plays the guitar exceptionally well and has a beautiful voice, the seniors loved having her perform for them,” said Jones. Pinckney performed two original songs she wrote titled ‘Come Together’ and ‘Meant for This.’ Pinckney said, ‘Come Together’ shares my hope of what the world would be like if we could come together as a people. ‘Meant for This’ is about my passion for music and my musical journey. After I performed, I stayed and fellowshipped with the seniors as they sang inspirational songs.”

Pinckney is an 18 years old musical talent who spent most of her early in Walterboro. Pinckney said, “My musical journey began in Walterboro after my family moved here when I was 5. I was inspired by a Beyoncé concert video. She had an all-girl band, and it caught my eye. It inspired me to start playing the drums at eight years old. Then, I started playing trumpet and piano in middle school. Recently I picked up the acoustic and electric guitar. My family has always supported and encouraged me to follow my love and passion for music”. Pinckney is quite musical, playing five different instruments and she also has a beautiful singing voice. Pinckney has written and recorded several original songs. Pinckney said, “I started writing songs at 12 and recording them at 13, and I’ve been doing that ever since. I have many songs on Soundcloud, including my most popular song that I dedicated to a friend of mine that passed away. It’s called #LLF (Fly High 35) and has over 4,000 plays”.

Pinckney is the middle child and one of three siblings. Her sister Courtney is 22yrs old, and brother Solomon is 10yrs old. Pinckney’s mother, Rosie Bright Mincey, is a Family Nurse Practitioner at Walterboro Adult and Pediatric Medicine and her father is James Pinckney, a longshoreman and Vice President of the Longshoreman Association. Pinckney attended elementary school at Forest Hill Elementary before her family relocated. Pinckney then attended Oakbrook Middle School and just recently graduated from Fort Dorchester High School. She played on both her middle school and high school band and performed in the Fame Performing Arts recital in Summerville SC.

On August 20th Pinckney will be headed to Columbia SC to start her freshman year at the University of South Carolina (USC) majoring in Psychology. “My goal after graduation is to be a music therapist to use my passion for music to help heal people through music,” said Pinckney. Music therapists use music to help clients improve their health, emotional wellbeing, communication, and social skills through active and receptive music experiences. “While in school I plan to learn the skills needed to help improve the health and lives of others through my music, I love performing and will still do volunteer performances and open mics,” said Pinckney.