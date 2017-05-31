It is almost time!

With Summer just around the corner, it is time to make plans for curing the “Summer Boredom Blues”!

When making those plans, don’t forget about the Colleton County Memorial Library. There are programs planned for every age group.

For Children, Ms. Shiela Keaise has special guests, events, and all sorts of fun learning and entertainment scheduled for the summer as her kids learn to Build A Better World!

The Teens, with Ms. Vicki Brown, have their own array of fun planned, with woodwork, crafts, and outdoor lawn games.

We certainly can’t leave out the adults, who have book clubs and special events planned this summer with Mr. T.J. Grant.

And what summer would be complete without the exciting adventures found on the New Mobile Library (aka Bookmobile)! Ms. Jane Shaw and Ms. Joyce Chaplin have scheduled some wonderful activities for those who visit the Mobile Library.

Let’s not forget that each group will have Reading Contests with great prizes to present to those who have read the most books during the summer.

So stay cool this hot summer, and enjoy yourself. Come to the Library!