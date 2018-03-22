Investigation into suspicious package

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has taken over an investigation into how a local law firm was sent a suspicious package.

The national crime-investigative bureau arrived in Walterboro on the evening of Thursday, March 14th hours after an envelope was opened by a staff member at the Law Offices of Christy L. Scott, LLC, a law firm located on Carn Street near downtown Walterboro. The envelope was opened by a staff member at the law firm. The envelope was laced with an acidic substance that caused a “topical reaction,” or skin irritation, to the person who opened it.

According to Lt. Tiger Benton, spokesman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, there is no information on the incident available by the sheriff’s office, as the FBI has assumed all details linked to the case. In addition to the sheriff’s office initially responding to the scene, members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and its Hazmat Team also responded.

The Christy L. Scott Law Firm specializes in civil defense law and in governmental law, with the firm’s lawyers acting as general counsel to local governments in the greater Lowcountry region.