Indians Split

The University of Salkehatchie Indians competed in two conference games this past week and went 1-1 on the week. On Wednesday, January 24, the Indians hosted Denmark Technical College in a game that came down to the end. Denmark Tech swarmed the Indian offense forcing them to shoot long shots for most of the first half. Salk led at half 32-29. Both sides showed relentless pressure for most of the second half until Coach Jake Williams set up his offense to break the press. Salk added to their lead winning 78-72. Marques Sumner led the Indians in scoring with 16 points. Ryle Owens earned 14 on the night scoring four 3-pointers. Trey Potts came on strong in the second half scoring 11 of his 13 points in the half.

On Saturday, the Indians traveled to take on Cape Fear Community College. Cape Fear came out strong from the start. The Sea Devils of Cape Fear took the half time lead 44-34. The Indians would try to make a push in the second half pulling within one point, but Cape Fear managed to hold the comeback off winning 82-79. The Indians are 11-7 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.