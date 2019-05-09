Indians Softball Team Claim Region Championship

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Softball team became the 2018-2019 Softball Champions this past weekend.

The Indians entered the tournament as the #2 seed. In their first game, they defeated Monroe CC out of New York 5 to 0. After numerous rain delays and lightning delays, the Indians were able to defeat Richard Bland College 4 to 3 in their second game; this put the Indians in the championship game against USC-Sumter, where they had to beat them twice. The Indians came out to make sure they were going to seal the championship in one game, and that’s what they did. The Indians defeated them 11 to 5 to win their first Region X Softball Tournament. SALK Head Softball Coach Kenneth Bellamy said, “This group of ladies bought it since day one. They knew there would be good and bad days, but they kept pushing forward. They never gave up and truly believed in each other.”

Region X Awards:

First team All-Region-Haley Haseldon, Haley Rawls, Jessi Bell, and Tiara Peters

Second Team All-Region-Samantha Blackwell, Daisy Byrd, and Lauren Wexler

Region X Pitcher of the Year-Haley Haseldon

Region X Coach of the Year-Kenneth Bellamy

The entire USC campus plus the community was invited to come out on Wednesday at 2 pm at the softball field to congratulate the team and Coach Bellamy for winning the Region Championship. The Indians will be on the road this weekend to head to Spartanburg to play in the district. Good luck ladies and come home with a win!