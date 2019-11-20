Indians moving forward in Region

As of November 13th, the USC Salkehatchie Indians Woman’s Basketball team was currently 3-1 (2-0 in Region 10) on the young season. The NJCAA rankings had the Indians ranked 20th in the country. The Indians were on the road and got a 94 to 20 win over Johnston College (NC). With this win, the Indians moved to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in Region 10. Leading scorers were: Sha’Terra Ferrell-24 pts, Zymbraya Corley-18 pts, Jakovia Raiford and La Terrlyn LeShore-16 pts each.

The Indians were back on the road over the weekend facing two of the top teams in the country. They only had six players due to their ejections from last Saturday’s game. The Indians lost to Tallahassee College (FL), 27 to 76, on Friday and lost to Northwest Florida State (FL), 17 to 81, on Saturday. USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Head Basketball Coach Glen Mayo said, “I am very proud of the effort of the six girls we had. They all pretty much had to play the entire game. Most of them were playing out of position. It is not the outcome we wanted, but they never quit. I am excited to get the whole team back and keep rolling in Region 10 play as we are off to a 3-0 start in Region.”

The Indians were back on the road Wednesday to face Fayetteville Tech College (NC), but as of the press deadline, we had not received results. The Indians will be at home Saturday to face Patrick Henry College at 2 pm. Come out and support these women as they keep moving forward in the Region.