Indians are National Bound

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Basketball team advances to the NJCCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Indians defeated Richard Bland 74-68 last Friday in the semi-finals to advance to the Region 10 Championship for the third consecutive season.

The Indians came home Saturday with a 92-89 win over Caldwell Tech and now are also the District X Champions. With this win, the Indians are National Tournament bound entering as the overall seven seed. They secured a first-round bye advancing into the Sweet 16! They will face the winner of Central Georgia Tech and the defending National Champions, Vincennes. The Indians will play Tuesday.

USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jake Williams said, “We are very excited about the opportunity. We believe we earned and deserve to be seeded as high as seven. We are looking forward to competing at the highest level and representing USC Salkehatchie and Walterboro on the national stage. We are happy to get to this point, but we are not satisfied. We hope everyone can tune in to the live stream to watch us play.”

The Indians are 27-4 overall, 11-1 in Region 10, 13-0 at home, Region 10 Regular Season Champs, Region 10 Tournament Champs, Atlantic District Champs, and National Tournament Bound. Also, Coach Williams was named Region X Coach of the Year!

There will be a send-off Friday at 9 a.m. at the USC Salkehatchie gym. Come out and support these guys as they head to Nationals. GO INDIANS!