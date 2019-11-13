Incumbents take back offices in several Colleton towns

The ballots of many Colleton County’s municipalities who had an election last week were filled with the names of incumbents, but local voters still turned out to cast their ballots.

Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 5th, for Walterboro, Edisto Beach, Smoaks, Lodge, and Cottageville. Walterboro had more than 2,000 voters cast ballots in that contested election, where six candidates competed for three open city council seats. (See related story in this issue). However, in other municipalities, there was no competition, as the incumbents were either the only candidates seeking an elected seat or one lone newcomer wanted to win.

In Edisto Beach, longtime and incumbent Mayor Jane Darby was the sole candidate to file for the mayoral spot. She won, receiving 100 votes in that election. There were 47 other votes cast to a write-in mayoral candidate.

Incumbent Edisto Beach Councilmen Jerome Kizer and Crawford Moore won their uncontested seats, with Kizer receiving 119 votes and Moore taking 115 votes.

There were also 46 votes given to write-in candidates for the two council seats.

In Lodge, incumbent Lodge Town Councilmen Joseph Varnadoe and Alex Carter each received 13 votes.

In Smoaks, the only candidate filed for mayor. Newcomer Joseph H. Johns Jr. was the sole name on the mayoral ballot, and he received 31 votes. A write-in candidate did also receive six votes.

As for Smoaks Town Council, incumbents Shane Campbell and Linda L. Garris won their unchallenged seats. Campbell received 32 votes, and Garris received 34.

In Cottageville, the town’s current Mayor, Tim Grimsley, was the only person to file for that seat. Therefore, he won, receiving 34 total votes. Additionally, there were three write-in votes cast for mayor.

Cottageville’s Town Council had two open seats: current council incumbents Andy Sahlmann and Chuck Hudson were reinstated to their seats, with Sahlmann taking 31 votes and Hudson receiving 29 votes. There were five write-in candidates for the council.

The election results have already been formalized, and the newly-elected candidates are set to be sworn into their respective offices in January of 2020 to begin their new terms.