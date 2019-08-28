Incumbents again seek seats at Edisto Beach

Edisto Beach voters and residents will see some familiar names on the ballot for the town’s upcoming municipal election.

Only constituents, or sitting elected officials, chose to seek office as Edisto Beach leaders again.

Longtime Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby is again seeking election.

Along with Darby, current Edisto Beach Councilmen Jerome W. Kizer and Crawford Moore are also again seeking election to the town council.

The town’s mayoral seat and two council seats were the only ones up for grabs in this election cycle, and filing for these open seats closed at noon on Friday.

The town’s municipal election is being held on November 5th. It is a non-partisan election, meaning there is no political affiliation needed to run for the town’s council or mayoral seats.

The Town of Edisto Beach runs its elections: the Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration only provides the town with voting machines.

Along with this town’s election, several other towns in Colleton County are also having municipal elections on November 5th.

Smoaks

In Smoaks, Joseph “Joey” Johns, Jr. has filed as the town’s mayor. Johns, 68, is a former mayor and councilman in Smoaks. He is also a retired paramedic with Orangeburg County EMS.

Since Johns is the only candidate who filed for the seat, he will automatically be elected to the town’s top spot. In a prior interview with this newspaper, Johns said he would focus on improving the town’s water system. “I certainly want what’s best for the town, and I’ve got the time to focus on that,” he said, in a prior interview.

In addition to the mayoral seat in Smoaks, the town is also going to have four town council seats up for grabs in the November election.

As of filing deadline on Friday, only two people had filed for the open council seats – Shane Campbell and Linda L. Garris.

The town currently has a population of about 81 people, 75 of which are active voters, according to Angela Upchurch, director of the Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. The county elections office helps to manage the Town of Smoaks’ election process, as it also does for the municipalities of Cottageville and Lodge.

Cottageville

Cottageville is also holding a municipal election on Nov. 5th.

Incumbent Mayor Tim Grimsley is the sole candidate seeking the mayor’s seat.

Along with Grimsley, current and incumbent Cottageville Town Council Members Chuck Hudson and Andy Sahlmann are again seeking their seats.

Closing for the Cottageville and Smoaks elections are now closed.