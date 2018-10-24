Inaugural Lowcountry Landowner Association Meeting Held

Colleton County provided the setting for the inaugural meeting of a new landowner association with membership from four South Lowcountry counties. Hampton County, Jasper County, Beaufort Count and Colleton County are underserved politically speaking when it comes to forestry without any representation from a landowner association. The inaugural meeting on October 18 at Big Survey Plantation featured leadership from the South Carolina Forestry Association, educating tree growers how to forge cooperatives regarding forestry practices and county government.

The unseasonably warm weather of October changed for the better on the day of the meeting, which was held outside under a tent on the lawn. A catered meal by Jimmy Fitts of Hendersonville followed a social hour where guests from the four counties could become acquainted. Event sponsors included the Clemson Cooperative, the Longleaf Alliance, the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, the S.C. Forestry Foundation, the Center for Heirs Property and several forest management businesses.

The family-owned Big Survey plantation had several representatives at the meeting, and Wendy McNeil delivered a warm welcome and meeting overview. “Our great grandfather put several smaller tracts of land together to form this property in the 1930’s,” said McNeil. “Today our woods serve as a source of income but they are also a refuge for our outdoor heritage such as hunting and horse riding. The Lowcountry Landowner Association will be important moving forward to represent private landowners in our respective counties.”

Mr. Cam Crawford is the Director of the South Carolina Forestry Association (SCFA) based in Columbia. The SCFA is a private, non-profit organization comprised of membership including forest landowners and forestry businesses. The SCFA can advocate for private landowners, logging operators, wood mills and every other step in the production chain. Their mission to promote the conservation of forest resources while maintaining the wood and paper products industry is pro-business. Their vision for sustainable forests providing economic and environmental benefits is important for timber sales to remain S.C.’s leading cash crop annually.

“I work as closely with Agriculture Chairman Hugh Weathers as I can because South Carolina’s population is growing so much we need to work together,” said Crawford. The program lists Crawford’s talk as Protecting the Right to Practice Forestry – It Takes All Of Us. Crawford is tall in stature and a veteran public speaker, used to conversing with politicians in Columbia, and he walked back and forth under the tent to better reach out to everyone in attendance. “I brought some prepared notes with me from Columbia, but after coming to this special place in the Lowcountry I have decided to talk off the cuff.”

“South Carolina could face reductions in its forest lands acreage soon, especially if forestry practices aren’t maintained,” said Crawford. “I see a divide in this country and in this state between rural folk and urban dwellers. Many of the newcomers to S.C. don’t have any connection to the land, which is something everyone under this tent takes for granted. Strong county organizations like the Lowcountry Landowner Association can help to prevent unnecessary legal battles in the future through relationships with locally elected officials. Most other counties in S.C. already have landowner associations so we will use that blueprint here in the Lowcountry.”

‘”We are a trade organization but we have a conservation agenda too,” said Crawford. SCFA represents the Tree Farm system in S.C. and readers of the Colletonian recall my article from the Tree Farm Lobby Day in February of 2016. Crawford was present and advocating for the passage of a road repair bill, and he was also educating how a private pipeline company was trying to take land using imminent domain.

Fast forward to today, the roads bill is passed, and the pipeline business is stalled. The SCFA sees the big picture and is active on the many fronts that can affect private landowners, tree farms and the forest industry. In 2018 the SCFA showed strong support to reauthorize the Conservation Bank Bill, which was signed by Governor McMaster on July 31.

“This year is a good tome to join us since we are celebrating our 50th Anniversary beginning November 30,” said Crawford. “Our annual meeting is coming up in the South Lowcountry, in Hilton Head, on November 7 – 9. Being a member means that we can automatically advocate for you if any issues arise in your area. When it comes to politics there is strength in numbers and we welcome you to join.” Anyone wanting more information on joining SCFA or the Lowcountry Landowner Association can call Janet Steele at 803-798-2340.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com